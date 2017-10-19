Sweden Drawing Up Brexit Trade Plans

After the news that Germany is seeking a “comprehensive trade accord” with Britain post-Brexit, now Sweden is drawing up plans for the next stage of talks. The Swedish government has asked its National Board of Trade to report on what they want from a trade deal by the end of January. Trade minister Ann Linde says:

“In order to be ready for forthcoming negotiations, the government is currently calling on the National Board of Trade to draw up a basis for Swedish trade interests in the EU’s negotiations with the UK about a new trade relationship after Brexit. The Board shall, on the basis of available statistics, identify which sectors of trade in goods and services between Sweden and Great Britain, which are particularly important for the Swedish economy, and for Swedish employment. The college will then, on the basis of Swedish interests, identify a number of sectors for in-depth analysis. The in-depth analysis will consider how a future trade agreement can affect trade in key sectors and whether there are existing technical solutions in other EU agreements or other solutions that may be desirable for each sector.”

EU countries are getting ready to move talks on…

Tags: , ,
People:
October 19, 2017 at 6:07 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Davis is asked by Die Welt if his “training in the British commandos” has helped with the negotiations:

“Well, I never killed anyone.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Cliffe Quits Radicals After 12 Hours Cliffe Quits Radicals After 12 Hours
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay
74% Say No Deal Better Than A Bad Deal 74% Say No Deal Better Than A Bad Deal
Boris and Gove Back PM Statement Boris and Gove Back PM Statement
All Labour’s Different Brexit Positions All Labour’s Different Brexit Positions
Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit
Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan
Tory Leadership Polling Tory Leadership Polling
Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference
Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal
Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser
May Talks Down CETA Plus Option May Talks Down CETA Plus Option
DEx-ODUS Continues DEx-ODUS Continues
EU Berets at LibDem Conference EU Berets at LibDem Conference
Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand
Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night
Boris Article Wasn’t Wrong About £350 Million Boris Article Wasn’t Wrong About £350 Million
Rudd: I Don’t Want Boris Managing Brexit Rudd: I Don’t Want Boris Managing Brexit
Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK