“No, I think there was one for child expenses” @afshinrattansi “2 days ago, I was offered £500 to appear on Russia Today” @Andrew_Adonis pic.twitter.com/xTpezGy223 — Daily&SundayPolitics (@daily_politics) October 19, 2017

Well done to Russia Today’s Afshin Rattansi who managed to fib with his first word on the Daily Politics. Asked if they pay politicians to come on, Rattansi said “no”, before admitting that a production company indeed does. About sums up their trustworthiness.