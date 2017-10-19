McDonnell Confirms Plan to Take Over Labour HQ

John McDonnell has outlined plans to “populate every aspect” of the Labour Party with hard left acolytes. At a meeting of the longstanding lefty Labour Representation Committee, McDonnell revealed his roadmap for increasing the Corbynista takeover of party structures “at every level”. The Shadow Chancellor said the left faced a “make or break” year in consolidating its control over the party. Speaking at a fringe meeting held at Labour’s conference last month, McDonnell said:

“I think all of you now have got to recognise you have a responsibility on your shoulders – yes to get us into government – but you’ve got a responsibility on your shoulders as well to serve in elected office whoever you can… “And I say this in all serious because I think this next 12 months is make or break about whether or not the momentum that’s built up now will be retained. And in addition to having Jeremy as leader, or elements of the shadow cabinet being solidly – or all of the shadow cabinet now being solidly on the left etcetera, we’ve got to populate every aspect of constituency parties and elected office now with socialists. We’ve got to populate it at every level.”

On the prospect of future strikes, McDonnell said:

“And when that industrial action comes, our role is to be on every picket line, every demonstration – and I don’t say that as an act of provocation. That’s our role. That’s our role.”

Hardly a surprise, but as clear a message yet to Labour centrists that they are about to get screwed…