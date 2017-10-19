John Healey: Then and Now

John Healey had an Urgent Question this morning demanding to know why the government hasn’t provided additional funds for fire safety post-Grenfell:

“The Secretary of State has refused any government funds for essential fire safety work… can he confirm… there will be no government funding for councils or housing associations for essential retrofit fire safety work?”

When the boot was on the other foot in 2009, the then Housing minister John Healey was asked the same question in the wake of the Lakanal House fire. Guess what. Healey said no to any additional funds for fire safety:

“The resources local authorities receive for management and maintenance and major repairs should enable them to implement necessary fire safety measures in council housing.”

Hansard never forgets…