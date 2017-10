Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn explains why he’s in Brussels meeting EU leaders. ‘Are you helping or hindering?’ asks @faisalislam pic.twitter.com/OLQ48OaKtJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 19, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn has travelled to Brussels to tell the EU Britain should “not countenance” a no deal scenario, in other words we should accept anything they give us. Cheers Jez, great negotiating tactic.