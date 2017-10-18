On the Red Red Carpet Last Night…

Comrade Emily enjoying the Death of Stalin premiere at the Curzon in Chelsea last night, setting foot on the red red carpet alongside stars Armando Iannucci, Andrea Riseborough, Michael Palin and Paul Whtiehouse. Seumas Milne’s review: zero stars.
IDS responds to Juncker’s pints analogy earlier:
“Mr Juncker knows a little bit more about the bar than perhaps many of us do.”