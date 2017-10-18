Economist Journalist Sets Up New Pro-EU Party

You know how it is, it’s 10pm, you’re a self-important Economist journalist sitting on Twitter, and you decide to set up a new political party to stop Brexit. Berlin correspondent Jeremy Cliffe, a former intern to Chuka Umunna, says he has the plan to make Britain the world’s largest economy within 18 months: reverse Brexit, join the Euro, join the EU army and make Ken Clarke the next European Commission president. Other key manifesto pledges are to share Trident with Germany, raise inheritance tax and move Britain’s capital from London to Manchester. Don’t laugh, he’s actually serious… 

He says he’s humbled and reckons he has thousands of votes in the bag already:

He’s gone full Chappers. You never go full Chappers.

Tags: ,
People:
October 18, 2017 at 8:04 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Timothy on George Osborne’s latest:

“Evening Standard editorials will soon be shortlisted for the Booker Prize.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Mounting Buzzfeed Losses as Staff Salaries Average £60,000 Mounting Buzzfeed Losses as Staff Salaries Average £60,000
Mail Calls on May to Sack Hammond Mail Calls on May to Sack Hammond
“Grunter” Osborne Works Out at Beckham’s £295-a-Month Gym “Grunter” Osborne Works Out at Beckham’s £295-a-Month Gym
BBC Head of News Runners and Riders BBC Head of News Runners and Riders
AOL IM R.I.P. AOL IM R.I.P.
Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister
Tory Leadership Polling Tory Leadership Polling
Manchester Welcomes Tories Manchester Welcomes Tories
Question Time Dominated by Remainers Question Time Dominated by Remainers
Three Board Members Banned Following Guido’s IMPRESS File Three Board Members Banned Following Guido’s IMPRESS File
Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole? Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole?
What Caused Rachel Sylvester’s Volte Face? What Caused Rachel Sylvester’s Volte Face?
Osborne Repents Osborne Repents
Today Going Out of Fashion Today Going Out of Fashion
Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum
Morning Star Fights Capitalism Morning Star Fights Capitalism
Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral
Osborne Cracking Up Osborne Cracking Up