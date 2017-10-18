Economist Journalist Sets Up New Pro-EU Party

You know how it is, it’s 10pm, you’re a self-important Economist journalist sitting on Twitter, and you decide to set up a new political party to stop Brexit. Berlin correspondent Jeremy Cliffe, a former intern to Chuka Umunna, says he has the plan to make Britain the world’s largest economy within 18 months: reverse Brexit, join the Euro, join the EU army and make Ken Clarke the next European Commission president. Other key manifesto pledges are to share Trident with Germany, raise inheritance tax and move Britain’s capital from London to Manchester. Don’t laugh, he’s actually serious…

Remotely interested in a possible new anti-Brexit party with transformative social-liberal policies? Email “I’m in” to: radicalsuk@gmail.com — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) October 17, 2017

He says he’s humbled and reckons he has thousands of votes in the bag already:

Thanks to the many hundreds who have now emailed radicalsuk@gmail.com. Can’t say I expected this… But will see what we can make of this. — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) October 17, 2017

Taking stock: it seems I accidentally launched a new political movement this evening, the Radicals (@RadicalsUK). — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) October 17, 2017

He’s gone full Chappers. You never go full Chappers.