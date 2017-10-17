Labour Charge Electric Campaign Vehicle in Parliament

Peter Bone raised a pertinent point of order in the Commons last night after spotting this Labour campaign smart car being charged on the parliamentary estate. Section 13 of the Theft Act 1968 is clear about abstracting electricity: “A person who dishonestly uses without due authority, or dishonestly causes to be wasted or diverted, any electricity shall on conviction on indictment be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years”. Did Labour have permission to charge their party political campaign vehicle on the taxpayer? Thought power was supposed to go to the many, not the few?