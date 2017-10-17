Hammond: EU “Silly” For Not Moving Talks On to Next Stage

Philip Hammond has given an interview to CNBC, where he demanded an end to “the infighting on our own side”, insisted “we’re gonna be prepared” for no deal and called the EU “silly” for refusing to move talks onto the next stage.

“The biggest sticking point of the moment is process. The European Union have decided on a process to follow. And it’s become apparent that that process isn’t going to facilitate the most effective negotiation… This seems like a rather silly thing for us to get hung up on. If we could just have a talk about this round the table I’m sure pretty sure we’ll unstick it.”

Guido agrees with Phil…