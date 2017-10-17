Davis: Brake Leaked His Own Letter

Last night Tom Brake complained to Bercow that he suspects DExEU leaked to this website a letter he wrote to David Davis. It’s clearly hurting Brake as he brought it up in the Commons again at DExEU questions this afternoon. DD comprehensively slapped him down, replying that the first DExEU heard about the letter was when a journalist called them up asking for comment. In other words, Brake leaked his own letter to the press first. A row entirely concocted by Brake, who is not only wasting everyone’s time to serve his own bitterness but also misleading the House…

Tags: ,
People: /
October 17, 2017 at 2:26 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant” Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant”
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons
Full List: Labour Rebels Full List: Labour Rebels
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum
Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin
Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant
Select Committees Runners and Riders Select Committees Runners and Riders
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen
Every MP Who Lost Their Seat Every MP Who Lost Their Seat
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch