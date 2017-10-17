Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story

Tom Brake has gone crying to Bercow after his letter to David Davis last week was published by Guido. In a point of order yesterday Brake whinged:

On Friday I emailed the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union’s office at eight minutes past 12. It was acknowledged by his office at 21 minutes past 12, and by 15.03 precisely my letter was on Guido Fawkes’s website.”

Except there is one embarrassing bit of information that Brake didn’t tell Mr Speaker. The first DExEU heard of his letter was when newspapers started calling them up for comment. Which means Brake leaked his own letter to the press first. Bercow might be no fan of Guido, but he won’t take kindly to being misled by Brake either…

Tags: ,
People: /
October 17, 2017 at 10:56 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant” Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant”
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons
Full List: Labour Rebels Full List: Labour Rebels
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum
Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin
Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant
Select Committees Runners and Riders Select Committees Runners and Riders
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen
Every MP Who Lost Their Seat Every MP Who Lost Their Seat
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch