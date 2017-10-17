A Look at Some of the OECD’s Previous Forecasts…

The usual suspects are going mad about the OECD’s provocative claim that only having a second referendum and reversing Brexit will save the British economy from apocalypse. Seriously? This is an organisation that said the UK would receive “great benefits” from joining the ERM. They recommended we join the Euro. They said there would be an immediate “major negative shock” in the event of a Leave vote. Remember the OECD was forced to backtrack on its warnings of instant doom last year and revise its forecasts up “as a result of a stronger-than expected performance”. Buried at the bottom of today’s OECD report is a line conceding the outcome “could prove more favourable than assumed here”. You don’t say…

UPDATE: Also worth noting that even the OCED’s most doom-laden predictions now still predict the economy will grow in the event of no deal. What happened to the immediate recession Project Fear promised? 

Tags:
October 17, 2017 at 12:35 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

IDS responds to Juncker’s pints analogy earlier:

“Mr Juncker knows a little bit more about the bar than perhaps many of us do.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay
74% Say No Deal Better Than A Bad Deal 74% Say No Deal Better Than A Bad Deal
Boris and Gove Back PM Statement Boris and Gove Back PM Statement
All Labour’s Different Brexit Positions All Labour’s Different Brexit Positions
Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit
Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan
Tory Leadership Polling Tory Leadership Polling
Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference
Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal
Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser
May Talks Down CETA Plus Option May Talks Down CETA Plus Option
DEx-ODUS Continues DEx-ODUS Continues
EU Berets at LibDem Conference EU Berets at LibDem Conference
Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand
Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night
Boris Article Wasn’t Wrong About £350 Million Boris Article Wasn’t Wrong About £350 Million
Rudd: I Don’t Want Boris Managing Brexit Rudd: I Don’t Want Boris Managing Brexit
Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK
Watch: New No 10 “Road to Brexit” Social Media Strategy Watch: New No 10 “Road to Brexit” Social Media Strategy