Young Labour: Leave NATO, Abolish the City and Reject Two-State Solution

Young Labour’s weekend conference gave us a taste of what things will be like in the People’s Republic of England in 2048. The cream of the party’s future gathered in Warwick to call for the introduction of capital controls, a ban on NATO and an end to the commitment to a two state solution in Israel-Palestine. Insiders say the group is still split between Corbynistas and moderates. No doubt who is winning judging by the motions that passed…

On the other hand, a motion calling for the mutual recognition of Israel and Palestine and committing to a two-state solution was rejected. And check out the text of this motion on shutting down the City brought by Oxford University’s top Corbynista Michael Muir:

“The operational effectiveness of our Greek comrades’ decision to impose capital controls was hamstrung by the European Central Bank’s political decisions and its lack of control over its own currency… The City of London, broadly understood, is a reactionary special interest… Capital controls are not a neutral policy instrument but a reflection of the balance of class forces… The City of London Corporation must be abolished and its functions transferred into democratic control… That the operational independence of the Bank of England should be ended.”

Finally, Jez turned up and failed to rule out nationalising Greggs. Votes at 16?