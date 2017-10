Guido likes to keep his cultured readers abreast of the arts: you may have missed this new sculpture, entitled “Keith Vaz MP and his Rent Boy”. The work, by London-based artist Wilfred Wood, went on display at Saturday’s Queer Artists Now exhibition at the Archive Gallery in East London’s De Beauvoir. The baseball-capped “rent boy” places a languid hand on Vaz’s shoulder. A boxer-shorted Vaz stares into the distance. It would work nicely for Parliament Square?