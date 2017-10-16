Get the Latest Corbynista Look

Just £14 courtesy of the Labour Party Young Guerrillas. Other t-shirts on sale include the slogan “Friends don’t let friends talk to cops”. Spotted in the wild by Tom McTague:
Well they don’t call him “the Quartermaster” for nothing…
IDS responds to Juncker’s pints analogy earlier:
“Mr Juncker knows a little bit more about the bar than perhaps many of us do.”