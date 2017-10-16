Freedom-Hating Obesity Charity: Ban Sugar

Tam Fry of the National Obesity Forum is addicted to banning. He wants to ban chocolate bars containing more than 250 calories, because he has decided that is a “quite sufficient snack for anybody“. A typical Mars bar contains 260 calories. Two Twix fingers is 286 calories. A Milky Way has 264 calories. Tam would ban them all.

The nannying nonsense doesn’t end there. Fry also wants a blanket ban on products with added sugar for hospital inpatients. And the serial banner has come up with a catchy slogan for his crusade: “Sugar is the new tobacco: ban it”. The UK’s leading anti-obesity campaigner calling for sugar to be banned. He’ll have to pry Guido’s 274 calorie Bounty bar from his cold, dead hands…