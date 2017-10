“If they [government] can’t negotiate a deal, they should get out of the way and let us [Labour] do it” – @johnmcdonnellMP tells #marr pic.twitter.com/jkxt7Jcd86 — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) 15 October 2017

John McDonnell on Marr:

“I will not countenance no deal, I’m not willing to countenance that, I don’t think it’s a realistic option…”

Labour would accept any EU deal, however punishing. Great negotiating tactic guys.