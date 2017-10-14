Saturday Seven Up

This week 183,974 visitors visited 626,432 times viewing 987,966 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Whip Withdrawn From Tory MEPs Who Voted Against British Interests
- “Whoops”
- Livid Boris Vents Fury at “Allies” Briefing Press
- All Labour’s Different Brexit Positions
- About “Corbyn’s Best PMQs”…
- Richard Burgon’s Weekend Hat-Trick of Idiocy
- Cringeworthy Rudd Memes Worse Than Activate
You can get the headlines that will be in tomorrow’s papers the night before by subscribing to the Guidogram, emailed to your inbox every evening order-order.com/subscribe.
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…