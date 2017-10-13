Tory MPs’ Two Nicknames For Hammond

Tory MPs have been texting each other using their two favourite nicknames for Philip Hammond this week (see the i for more). Remember when Nick Robinson accidentally called the Chancellor “Spread Sh*t Phil”? Tory Brexiters see it as an apt description of his downbeat Brexit assessments, though equally it could describe his “enemies” intervention this afternoon. More recently backbenchers have taken to calling Hammond “PH1”, since he is so sour about the referendum result. He has certainly left a bad taste this week…

Tags:
People:
October 13, 2017 at 5:26 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

IDS responds to Juncker’s pints analogy earlier:

“Mr Juncker knows a little bit more about the bar than perhaps many of us do.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay
Tom Brake’s Epic Legatum Whinge Backfires Tom Brake’s Epic Legatum Whinge Backfires
Starmer Admits Public Clueless as to Labour’s Brexit Policy Starmer Admits Public Clueless as to Labour’s Brexit Policy
Melania Sports Sam Cam’s Cefinn Melania Sports Sam Cam’s Cefinn
Mounting Buzzfeed Losses as Staff Salaries Average £60,000 Mounting Buzzfeed Losses as Staff Salaries Average £60,000
Vince Welcomes LibDems’ Harvey Weinstein Back Into Fold Vince Welcomes LibDems’ Harvey Weinstein Back Into Fold
74% Say No Deal Better Than A Bad Deal 74% Say No Deal Better Than A Bad Deal
Mail Calls on May to Sack Hammond Mail Calls on May to Sack Hammond
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
“Grunter” Osborne Works Out at Beckham’s £295-a-Month Gym “Grunter” Osborne Works Out at Beckham’s £295-a-Month Gym
BBC Head of News Runners and Riders BBC Head of News Runners and Riders
Pidcock Happy to “Hang Out” With Naomi Wimborne Pidcock Happy to “Hang Out” With Naomi Wimborne
AOL IM R.I.P. AOL IM R.I.P.
Momentum Splitters Oppose Lansman Stitch-Up Momentum Splitters Oppose Lansman Stitch-Up
Greening Still 100-1 Despite Briefing Greening Still 100-1 Despite Briefing
Housing Campaigner Labour MP Was Luxury Skyscraper Lobbyist Housing Campaigner Labour MP Was Luxury Skyscraper Lobbyist
Putin’s Platform: Top Labour Figures on Russia Today Putin’s Platform: Top Labour Figures on Russia Today
Boris and Gove Back PM Statement Boris and Gove Back PM Statement
Vaz Seeking “Grope” Assistant Vaz Seeking “Grope” Assistant
Cringeworthy Rudd Memes Worse Than Activate Cringeworthy Rudd Memes Worse Than Activate