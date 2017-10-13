Tory MPs’ Two Nicknames For Hammond

Tory MPs have been texting each other using their two favourite nicknames for Philip Hammond this week (see the i for more). Remember when Nick Robinson accidentally called the Chancellor “Spread Sh*t Phil”? Tory Brexiters see it as an apt description of his downbeat Brexit assessments, though equally it could describe his “enemies” intervention this afternoon. More recently backbenchers have taken to calling Hammond “PH1”, since he is so sour about the referendum result. He has certainly left a bad taste this week…