Starmer Admits Public Clueless as to Labour’s Brexit Policy

Labour’s Brexit confusion has rubbed off on the public who are clueless as to the party’s position on the issue. Newsnight aired vox pops last night in front of an embarrassed Keir Starmer. Emily Mailtis told the Shadow Brexit Secretary: “there was no one who understood what Labour believes on Brexit”. Starmer admitted:

“I appreciate that, we’ve obviously got to do much more work communicating our message.”

Need to decide what their message is first…

