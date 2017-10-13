SpAd Movements: New No.10 and DCMS Hires

A few changes to our SpAd List this morning – Guido hears Karen Bradley’s adviser Aidan Corley has been promoted to Number 10. The Culture Secretary has brought in two new SpAds to fill her team: former IDS aide and Coadec chief Romilly Dennys and the Mail on Sunday’s ‘Girl About Town’ diarist Charlotte Griffiths. Charlotte already has all the goss on the Cabinet, from Theresa May’s meritocracy hypocrisy, to how Boris “humiliated” David Davis and how one top former SpAd dumped his fiance for a fellow Tory aide. Poacher turned gamekeeper at the Ministry of Fun. Lunch?

October 13, 2017 at 12:04 pm



Quote of the Day

Alison McGovern on Neo-Torbynism…

“David Cameron famously accused Ed Miliband of wanting to ‘live in a Marxist universe’ when he proposed an energy price cap back in 2013. Today, four years later, the Tories are introducing a policy they like to call the energy price cap. I really hope Cameron has a TV installed in his £30,000 shed so he can watch the Marxist revolution live.”

