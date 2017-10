Today Sadiq Khan said he’s never “knowingly” taken an uber but told us in 2015 he’s “a black cab and an uber man” @VictoriaLIVE @BBCNormanS pic.twitter.com/8jJ3Dh7fiF — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) 12 October 2017

Yesterday Sadiq Khan claimed he had never taken an Uber. Yet this video has emerged of him in 2015 admitting: “I’m both an Uber and a black cab man”. You can’t trust him…