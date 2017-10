Miriam Gonzalez Durantez said “there is nothing in the WTO about regulation”. But she wrote a book on WTO regulation https://t.co/LsWa13ued2 pic.twitter.com/BfnxVK2lHw — Henry Newman (@HenryNewman) October 13, 2017

“There is nothing in the WTO about regulation,” Miriam Durantez said on the Daily Politics earlier. Which is a slightly curious comment given she wrote a book on WTO regulation called “Regulatory Aspects of the WTO Telecoms Agreements”. To be fair, sounds forgettable.