Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay

Jean-Claude Juncker today:

“If you are sitting in a bar and if you are ordering 28 beers and then suddenly some of your colleagues is leaving and he’s not paying, that is not feasible. They have to pay. They have to pay. Not in an impossible way. I’m not in a revenge mood – I am not hating the British. The Europeans have to be grateful for so many things Britain has brought to Europe – during war, after war, before war, everywhere and every time. But now they have to pay.”