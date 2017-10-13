Hammond Calls Brussels “The Enemy”

“The enemy, the opponents, are out there on other side of the table.” Slip of tongue or intentional from @PhilipHammondUK to @EdConwaySky? pic.twitter.com/Qxo9ItC82W — Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) October 13, 2017

If Boris had said that Remainers would be calling for him to be sacked. This obviously won’t endear Hammond to Brexiters, it will just inflame tensions with Brussels. Is he trying to lose his job?

UPDATE: Hammond repents:

In an interview today I was making the point that we are united at home. I regret I used a poor choice of words (1/2). — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) October 13, 2017