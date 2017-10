The government has just announced publicly for the first time that DExEU minister Steve Baker has been given responsibility for “contingency planning”. DExEU sources say he has held the brief since the start of his appointment but this is the first time it has been confirmed.

He is essentially the ‘Minister for No Deal’ that Brexiters have been calling for. Baker is a true believer – positive news which the government clearly hopes will reassure Brexiteers after this week’s skirmishes…