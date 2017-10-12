Labour Double Standards Over 0345 Number

At PMQs yesterday Jez took a swipe at DWP’s universal credit 0345 number helpline. But today Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Debbie Abrahams was caught out on LBC unable to explain why Labour uses exactly the same kind of premium rate telephone system to recruit party members:

“I don’t know. I think you make a very valid point. I had no idea about this and yes, we need to get our own house in order as well…”

Specifically asked if the use of the line represented double standards, Abrahams answered:

“I agree with you. So can we move on.”

Doh!