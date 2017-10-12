Knighthood For Grumbling Ex-Minister

Mike Penning was sacked by Theresa May in June and was accused by colleagues of being one of the grumbling MPs on board with the move against the PM last week. Well, he’s just been given a knighthood. Suppose that’s one way to keep him happy…
Alison McGovern on Neo-Torbynism…
“David Cameron famously accused Ed Miliband of wanting to ‘live in a Marxist universe’ when he proposed an energy price cap back in 2013. Today, four years later, the Tories are introducing a policy they like to call the energy price cap. I really hope Cameron has a TV installed in his £30,000 shed so he can watch the Marxist revolution live.”