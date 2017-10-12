Corbyn: I’d Vote Remain Now

Search

Alison McGovern on Neo-Torbynism…

“David Cameron famously accused Ed Miliband of wanting to ‘live in a Marxist universe’ when he proposed an energy price cap back in 2013. Today, four years later, the Tories are introducing a policy they like to call the energy price cap. I really hope Cameron has a TV installed in his £30,000 shed so he can watch the Marxist revolution live.”