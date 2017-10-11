Truss: I Would Now Vote Leave

Former Remainer Liz Truss says she would now back Brexit if there was another referendum:

“The facts have changed and I’ve changed my mind… What we have seen since the Brexit vote is our economy has done well, we haven’t seen the dire predictions come to pass.”

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury admits her department’s forecasts were fantasy…

October 11, 2017



Nadine Dorries zinger:

“If Grant Shapps has got 30 people signing his petition then Diane Abbott must be doing the adding up.”

