Trump’s Billionaire Buddies and Their UK FOBT Profits

Ronald Perelman and Lorne Weil are each US billionaires and the main men behind the two FOBT suppliers in the UK, Scientific Games (SG) and Inspired Gaming, as reported by the Guardian this week.
In a Bloomberg interview, Mr Perelman of SG declared, “I love Donald Trump”. He is also one of the 100 wealthiest people in the world, and a close friend of Jared Kushner.
Mr Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, appeared in a film “Born Rich” about the kids of the super wealthy. Luke Weil, son of Lorne Weil, also featured in that film and infamously said about a small-town kid: “Fuck you, I’m from New York. Piss off, my family could buy your family.”
Lorne Weil, now at Inspired, used to be behind SG, finding a role there for little Luke in International Business Development.
“Divide and Conquer: Meet the Lottery Titans“ explains the political manipulation by SG and rival G-Tech that turned the mob numbers game into state-sponsored corporate enterprises – the regressive taxation vehicles now known as US state lotteries.
In the UK, the poor and vulnerable in deprived areas are being screwed by addictive FOBTs, making the super-wealthy even wealthier. Trump once called video keno machines, the original version of FOBTs, the “crack cocaine of gambling”.
While Trump screws the UK with trade tariffs, for how much longer will we allow his billionaire buddies to screw UK gamblers?
Content produced and sponsored by Stop the FOBTs