PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Ian Mearns (Gateshead) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 11 October.
Q2 Robert Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst)
03 Heidi Allen (South Cambridgeshire)
QR Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton, Kemptown)
QS Ms Karen Buck (Westminster North)
Q6 Gareth Snell (Stoke-on-Trent Central)
Q7 Mark Menzies (Fylde)
Q8 Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East)
Q9 Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East)
Q10 Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland)
Q11 Chris Elmore (Ogmore)
Q12 Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton)
Q13 David T. C. Davies (Monmouth)
Q14 Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford)
Q15 Hywel Williams (Arfon)
Comments in the comments…