Pidcock Happy to “Hang Out” With Naomi Wimborne

Top Corbynista Laura Pidcock is very particular about who she “hangs out” with – Tory MPs are beyond the pale, but apparently notorious anti-Zionist Naomi Wimborne-Idrissi is fine. Last night Pidcock tweeted a video of a far-left Labour Representation Committee event where she is speaking alongside Wimbourne, who readers will remember:
- Is on record accusing Israel of “exploiting” the Holocaust to “commit crimes against humanity”
- Denies Labour has an anti-Semitism problem
- Accused Labour MP Ruth Smeeth, who is Jewish, of fabricating anti-Semitic incidents
- Reduced Labour MP Alison McGovern to tears during a hostile radio interview
- Chaired the now notorious fringe at Labour conference where calls were made to “kick out” Jewish groups from the party and Israelis were compared to “Nazis”
With friends like these…