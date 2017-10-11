Pidcock Happy to “Hang Out” With Naomi Wimborne

Top Corbynista Laura Pidcock is very particular about who she “hangs out” with – Tory MPs are beyond the pale, but apparently notorious anti-Zionist Naomi Wimborne-Idrissi is fine. Last night Pidcock tweeted a video of a far-left Labour Representation Committee event where she is speaking alongside Wimbourne, who readers will remember:

Is on record accusing Israel of “exploiting” the Holocaust to “commit crimes against humanity”

Denies Labour has an anti-Semitism problem

Accused Labour MP Ruth Smeeth, who is Jewish, of fabricating anti-Semitic incidents

Reduced Labour MP Alison McGovern to tears during a hostile radio interview

Chaired the now notorious fringe at Labour conference where calls were made to “kick out” Jewish groups from the party and Israelis were compared to “Nazis”

With friends like these…