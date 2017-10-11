Pidcock Happy to “Hang Out” With Naomi Wimborne

Top Corbynista Laura Pidcock is very particular about who she “hangs out” with – Tory MPs are beyond the pale, but apparently notorious anti-Zionist Naomi Wimborne-Idrissi is fine. Last night Pidcock tweeted a video of a far-left Labour Representation Committee event where she is speaking alongside Wimbourne, who readers will remember:

  • Is on record accusing Israel of “exploiting” the Holocaust to “commit crimes against humanity”
  • Denies Labour has an anti-Semitism problem
  • Accused Labour MP Ruth Smeeth, who is Jewish, of fabricating anti-Semitic incidents
  • Reduced Labour MP Alison McGovern to tears during a hostile radio interview
  • Chaired the now notorious fringe at Labour conference where calls were made to “kick out” Jewish groups from the party and Israelis were compared to “Nazis”

With friends like these…

Tags:
People: /
October 11, 2017 at 11:16 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nadine Dorries zinger:

“If Grant Shapps has got 30 people signing his petition then Diane Abbott must be doing the adding up.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
AOL IM R.I.P. AOL IM R.I.P.
Momentum Splitters Oppose Lansman Stitch-Up Momentum Splitters Oppose Lansman Stitch-Up
Greening Still 100-1 Despite Briefing Greening Still 100-1 Despite Briefing
Housing Campaigner Labour MP Was Luxury Skyscraper Lobbyist Housing Campaigner Labour MP Was Luxury Skyscraper Lobbyist
Putin’s Platform: Top Labour Figures on Russia Today Putin’s Platform: Top Labour Figures on Russia Today
Boris and Gove Back PM Statement Boris and Gove Back PM Statement
Vaz Seeking “Grope” Assistant Vaz Seeking “Grope” Assistant
Cringeworthy Rudd Memes Worse Than Activate Cringeworthy Rudd Memes Worse Than Activate
Livid Boris Vents Fury at “Allies” Briefing Press Livid Boris Vents Fury at “Allies” Briefing Press
All Labour’s Different Brexit Positions All Labour’s Different Brexit Positions
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Corbyn Gave Tour of Parliament to Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist Corbyn Gave Tour of Parliament to Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist
Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister
May: Nothing Has Changed May: Nothing Has Changed
Disgruntled Sacked Ministers Blamed for Plot Disgruntled Sacked Ministers Blamed for Plot
Shapps: ‘I Want to Be PM’ Shapps: ‘I Want to Be PM’
Shapps Calls for Leadership Election Shapps Calls for Leadership Election
Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist Ran Stall at Labour Conference Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist Ran Stall at Labour Conference
CPS Refresh Sees Leadership Change CPS Refresh Sees Leadership Change
Corbyn’s “Defiance” of Mosley Corbyn’s “Defiance” of Mosley