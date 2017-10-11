High Tax Tories

The budget is a month away and Guido expects little relief from the Chancellor. The Tories like to say they are “the party of low taxes”. Which rings a little hollow when the tax burden is now higher than it was under the dead hand of Gordon Brown in 2009 and it will, if the OBR is correct, hit a level not seen for two generations. It is as if Nigel Lawson never happened…

Britain now has a higher tax burden than Spain, the share of GDP taken in tax is a full 10 points higher than it is in Ireland and 8 points higher than the traditionally low tax USA. Governments will never be able to cut taxes as long as people look to the state to solve all their problems. The welfare state is a constant in most households, not just a safety net when you are sick or unemployed. In work benefits subsidise low pay. Having children – even if you can’t afford them – is financially incentivised. Labour bleat on about welfare cuts yet more than half of households receive more in benefits than they pay in taxes. This is not sustainable. If tax evasion is anything like the problem the left claim it is baffling that more tax is being collected nowadays than in the 70s…

Gordon Brown used to talk about prudence when he was squandering money. George Osborne claimed he would fix the roof and balance the budget in 5 years. The deficit lasted longer than Osborne’s political career…

The only way to cut taxes is to grow the economy. The way to turbo-charge the economy is to cut taxes on individuals and enterprises. The Tories seem to have forgotten that their purpose is not to just manage the welfare state. What is the point of the Tories if they don’t cut taxes?

Tags: ,
October 11, 2017 at 3:24 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nadine Dorries zinger:

“If Grant Shapps has got 30 people signing his petition then Diane Abbott must be doing the adding up.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
“Grunter” Osborne Works Out at Beckham’s £295-a-Month Gym “Grunter” Osborne Works Out at Beckham’s £295-a-Month Gym
BBC Head of News Runners and Riders BBC Head of News Runners and Riders
Pidcock Happy to “Hang Out” With Naomi Wimborne Pidcock Happy to “Hang Out” With Naomi Wimborne
AOL IM R.I.P. AOL IM R.I.P.
Momentum Splitters Oppose Lansman Stitch-Up Momentum Splitters Oppose Lansman Stitch-Up
Greening Still 100-1 Despite Briefing Greening Still 100-1 Despite Briefing
Housing Campaigner Labour MP Was Luxury Skyscraper Lobbyist Housing Campaigner Labour MP Was Luxury Skyscraper Lobbyist
Putin’s Platform: Top Labour Figures on Russia Today Putin’s Platform: Top Labour Figures on Russia Today
Boris and Gove Back PM Statement Boris and Gove Back PM Statement
Vaz Seeking “Grope” Assistant Vaz Seeking “Grope” Assistant
Cringeworthy Rudd Memes Worse Than Activate Cringeworthy Rudd Memes Worse Than Activate
Livid Boris Vents Fury at “Allies” Briefing Press Livid Boris Vents Fury at “Allies” Briefing Press
All Labour’s Different Brexit Positions All Labour’s Different Brexit Positions
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Corbyn Gave Tour of Parliament to Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist Corbyn Gave Tour of Parliament to Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist
Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister
May: Nothing Has Changed May: Nothing Has Changed
Disgruntled Sacked Ministers Blamed for Plot Disgruntled Sacked Ministers Blamed for Plot
Shapps: ‘I Want to Be PM’ Shapps: ‘I Want to Be PM’
Shapps Calls for Leadership Election Shapps Calls for Leadership Election