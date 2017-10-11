About “Corbyn’s Best PMQs”…

It only took one of the most disastrous weeks for a Prime Minister in modern British political history to spur Jeremy Corbyn into a barely half-competent PMQs performance. If Jez can install a hard-leftist as May’s ENT specialist, block book the nation’s comic hecklers, get a Momentum plant in a Velcro factory and arrange for Tory conference to be held weekly he’ll be really flying.

Until then pundits are at risk of overstating Jezza’s new-found ‘proficiency’, which entirely consisted in just about managing to ask all of questions on the same half-tricky topic in the right order. Farcically, he still can’t go on Brexit…

Jez’s team knows he looks like that elderly weirdo round the corner who lives in a bedsit surrounded by hundreds of old telephone directories. So why not use this fustiness to his strength? It was with a hint of the anorak that Jez delivered his zinger about the DWP premium rate universal credit helpline. May was stuck. Would Philip Hammond get up and pull 55p out of his pocket? No such luck this week – and no answer from May.

In an arsenal that now contains only Benylin and hugs there is no space for aggression or hard detail. Corbyn, God bless him, immediately messed-up by failing to hammer the point home in his next salvo. He’s still the best she’s got…

Responding to a vacuous Labour question on Brexit, May appeared to throw her papers angrily at the dispatch box: much-needed confirmation that a hint of passion – even life – remains in the old girl.

Only Theresa Mary May could ruin the effect by instantly muttering “whoops”, denuding the action of any effect. At least all the Strepsils stitched into her sleeve didn’t skittle all over the table of the House..

At one point the show came to a halt as Bercow let out a stunningly loud yell: quite startling for such a little man. Had he just spotted his wife in the public galleries? There was time for the PM to squeeze in a scripted broadside, a fairly effective run-down of Corbyn’s worst Zionist-hating conference moments.

Corbyn’s crowning PMQs – a once in a lifetime chance to eviscerate the Tory leader – fizzled into nothingness as he weakly and meekly murmured: “if the Prime Minister can’t lead maybe she should leave”. If ever Corbyn’s utter uselessness as a parliamentarian was exposed, it was in delivering that line without conviction…

The usual crop of reliable backbenchers rallied round to give May a boost at the end. She will have gone home to her red box full of medicine more than happy. She might cough from time to time, but Jez confirmed beyond all doubt he doesn’t have a voice at all…

Tags:
People: /
October 11, 2017 at 4:57 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant” Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant”
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons
Full List: Labour Rebels Full List: Labour Rebels
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum
Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin
Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant
Select Committees Runners and Riders Select Committees Runners and Riders
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen
Every MP Who Lost Their Seat Every MP Who Lost Their Seat
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller