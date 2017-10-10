Sturgeon’s Strepsils Stunt

“At the risk of tempting fate, I have come prepared” says @NicolaSturgeon recalling the conference speech of @theresa_may #SNP17 pic.twitter.com/y0kRpS3Y65
— Daily&SundayPolitics (@daily_politics) October 10, 2017
Hardly the most original gag.
Nadine Dorries zinger:
“If Grant Shapps has got 30 people signing his petition then Diane Abbott must be doing the adding up.”