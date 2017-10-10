Momentum Splitters Oppose Lansman Stitch Up

Much to the dismay of Labour moderates, conference created three new places on the party’s powerful NEC. Each is expected to be filled by hard-left candidates, but the vacancies have sparked a power struggle at the top of Momentum to secure the Corbynista group’s official nominations. Momentum this morning announced a list of four names it is backing for the NEC: its founder and chair Jon Lansman, Yasmine Dar, a Manchester councillor, Rachel Garnham, a National Policy Forum member, and Cecile Wright, Momentum Vice Chair. Lansman’s place seems certain…

Lansman’s shoo-in is resented by Trot Momentum factions who see his selection as comparable to nepotism under New Labour. Guido hears “heads on sticks” student protest leader Michael Chessum, who expressed concerns that young Corbynistas weren’t ready to “bleed for the cause”, stood for the Momentum nomination and made the shortlist, but not the final four. Chessum took to social media to complain: “would have been much better if the process was an open election.” Meanwhile, Jackie Walker has blasted Lansman’s preferment as “very imperial”. The Trots think Lansman’s advocacy for party democratisation makes his easy ride onto the NEC all the more ironic. One Labour member said: “they’re still in favour of one member one vote, it’s just that that one member is Jon Lansman”. Splitters…