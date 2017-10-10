May Won’t Say She’d Vote Leave

Speaking to Iain Dale tonight Theresa May couldn’t say how she would vote if there was a referendum now:

May: “I voted Remain for good reasons at the time, but circumstances move on… You’re asking me to say how would I vote in a vote now against a different background, a different international background, a different economic background…”

Dale: “You can’t tell me that you would now vote Leave in a referendum?”

May: “I.. Because… I think… Iain… I could sit here and I could say oh I’d still vote Remain or I’d vote Leave just to give you an answer to that question. I’m being open and honest with you. What I did last time round was I looked at everything and came to a judgement and I’d do exactly the same this time round.”