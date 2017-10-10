May Won’t Say She’d Vote Leave

Speaking to Iain Dale tonight Theresa May couldn’t say how she would vote if there was a referendum now:
May: “I voted Remain for good reasons at the time, but circumstances move on… You’re asking me to say how would I vote in a vote now against a different background, a different international background, a different economic background…”
Dale: “You can’t tell me that you would now vote Leave in a referendum?”
May: “I.. Because… I think… Iain… I could sit here and I could say oh I’d still vote Remain or I’d vote Leave just to give you an answer to that question. I’m being open and honest with you. What I did last time round was I looked at everything and came to a judgement and I’d do exactly the same this time round.”
Honest answer which will result in terrible front pages tomorrow. May will need to figure out before PMQs tomorrow if she would support the government’s main policy if there was a second referendum…