Labour Suddenly Care About BAE Jobs

More than a bit rich of Labour to condemn today’s BAE job losses as “truly appalling” and attack the government for not doing more to protect the defence industry. Only last month Emily Thornberry called for a clampdown on the very type of export deals BAE rely on to protect jobs. In May John McDonnell threatened to take away BAE’s Navy contracts. BAE make Britain’s Trident subs, which Corbyn wants to scrap. What would all of that do for BAE jobs? Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith might not be Jezza’s biggest fan, but does she really believe a Labour government would help BAE workers?

