James Harding Quits BBC

BBC Director of News and Current Affairs James Harding has announced to staff he’s leaving to “build a new venture in news”. He’s off in the new year. Ripples in the newsroom as the news breaks…

UPDATE: Harding says:

“There is some journalism that the BBC, for all its brilliance, can’t, and probably shouldn’t, do. And that’s what I want to explore: I am going to start a new media company with a distinct approach to the news and a clear point of view. I know I will enjoy the chance to do some more journalism of my own and, at such a critical time, I’m seriously excited about the prospect of building a new venture in news.”