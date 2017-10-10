Greening Still 100-1 Despite Briefing She Wants to Be PM

With all the talk of alleged Cabinet disloyalty, it’s worth noting that Justine Greening has been entirely unsubtle in letting it be known that she would run in the event of a leadership contest. In the past couple of weeks multiple members of the government and the Lobby have reported Greening is privately making her ambitions clear. In the Sunday Times “allies” of Greening said she “would run if there were a vacancy“. There are no shortage of self-important delusional MPs who think they have a chance, but Greening is an odd one.

During the referendum she said Brexit would turn the country she apparently now wants to lead into “isolated Little England”. She is a “Torbynista” on the left of the party who briefed out that she wants more spending and an end to austerity. She has a marginal seat and her majority was slashed to 1,500 in June. Like Amber Rudd, Momentum would target her if she was leader and probably take her out. She is still 100-1 despite being pretty obvious about wanting to run…