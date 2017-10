Theresa May’s deputy Damian Green has implied he would vote Remain again if there was another referendum:

“I was on the board of the Stronger In campaign so my views on Europe are well known and I don’t resile from anything I said”

Hardly a surprise given he has always been a huge Remainer, but it is somewhat odd for the top two people in the government to not be proponents of their own main policy. After all as May said in June, “You can only deliver Brexit if you believe in Brexit…”