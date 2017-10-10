Green: It Would Have Been Better If Remain Had Won

Asked by @maitlis if the country would have been better off if it voted Remain @DamianGreen replies: “It would have been” #newsnight pic.twitter.com/2VWg9azaPF — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 10, 2017

On Channel 4 News First Secretary of State Damian Green made clear he would vote Remain in another referendum and then on Newsnight he said “it would have been” better if Remain had won. “You can only deliver Brexit if you believe in Brexit” said the PM in June, though her deputy obviously doesn’t…