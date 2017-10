“#Brexit is not a game. Don’t forget that” says @MichelBarnier as he leaves ‘constructive’ lunch with David Davis – @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/NTFrAsCPen — Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) 10 October 2017

Lunch is over in Brussels. Asked whose court the ball is in, Barnier wagged his finger and sniffed:

“Brexit is not a game, don’t forget”

It is Barnier who is playing games…