Vaz Seeking “Grope” Assistant

A post has appeared on the w4mp website advertising a vacancy in Keith Vaz’s office. Apparently he needs someone to help him in his role as “Chairman of the APPG Grope on Yemen”. Just an unfortunate typo, Guido is sure…
Nadine Dorries zinger:
“If Grant Shapps has got 30 people signing his petition then Diane Abbott must be doing the adding up.”