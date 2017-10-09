Richard Burgon’s Weekend Hat-Trick of Idiocy

Labour dunce Richard Burgon had a tough weekend. The Corbynista simpleton began by appearing once again on Putin mouthpiece Russia Today, a baffling decision particularly for someone with the justice brief. Then he warned “what risks faith in democracy is political class as a club”, forgetting that he is only an MP because his uncle Colin was too. He then attacked Hillary Clinton for hugging George W. Bush, not realising the photo was taken at Nancy Reagan’s funeral:

As John Woodcock put it:

Richard Burgon: bad for his constituents and “faith in democracy”, great value for the rest of us…

October 9, 2017 at 11:06 am



Quote of the Day

Nadine Dorries zinger:

“If Grant Shapps has got 30 people signing his petition then Diane Abbott must be doing the adding up.”

