Denmark Tells EU to Stop Playing Games and Move on to Next Stage of Talks

Denmark has warned the EU to stop playing “games” over the Brexit divorce bill and has urged Brussels to begin talks on trade. Finance minister Kristian Jensen says:

“In any political negotiations, there is not enough time, not enough money, not enough this, not enough that. This is part of the game. Because what we are dealing with here is not rocket science… We are now on the same page … In my view it is rather important we get into a more close and more speedy process on concluding some of the issues… The UK is a great trading partner of EU27, a strong ally in defence and security, so we need to find out how we can have a good and close relationship post-Brexit… it is important that both sides are ready and able to move on. Because otherwise we get into an endgame where things are very precious on time and therefore a greater risk of making decisions that are not welcome.” 

Helpful reminder to ultra-Remainers over here that it is the EU who are not behaving reasonably…

Quote of the Day

Julie Girling MEP, stripped of the Tory whip, defiant…

"I know many constituents do not agree with me but we still live in a democracy with the right to free speech. I cannot change my mind on an issue of such magnitude based on a party whip."

