Cringeworthy Rudd Memes Worse Than Activate

Last week The Times reported that three social media accounts promoting Amber Rudd have been set up by her supporters. Guido has been following their progress and can report that they have alas not gone viral. @VoteForRudd has attracted a total of 300 followers, pumping out memes that are more cringeworthy than Activate. This photoshop of the “Battle of Hastings re-enactment” got two retweets.

In fact, we’re probably being harsh on Activate. These Rudd graphics are worse:

Amber wants a faster train service from London to Hastings #HelpingHastings https://t.co/E0Bour0ixn pic.twitter.com/fA583i9ZT9 — Support Rudd (@voteforrudd) October 7, 2017

I feel a bit of positive fighting spirit at the #ConservativePartyConference … its time to get back on track #MondayMotivation #CPC17 pic.twitter.com/Gh0roCAIMQ — Support Rudd (@voteforrudd) October 2, 2017

The “Vote For Rudd” Facebook page is even more cringe, it has managed just 90 likes. Meanwhile on Instagram they’re mocking her up as a cheerleader and calling themselves the “Ruddettes“.

All in all it is not exactly #Moggmentum. The terrible accounts are being run by an anonymous blogger calling himself “Tory Boy 999“. He says:

“We need young people with a good knowledge of social networking to become keyboard warriors for the centre right. We are endeavouring to provide a range of useful resources and will be running this blog, an active instagram account and a YouTube channel. We encourage people to copy and paste, screenshot, share or reproduce any of these resources. We want to reach as many people as possible, target young people and reach new audiences.”

Is that you, Roland?