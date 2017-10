Legendary Tory peer Baroness Trumpington has announced she will retire on 24 October. she was a wartime codebreaker at Bletchley Park and at 94 is the oldest female peer. Famously, the Baroness gave Lord King the v-sign in the House of Lords after he alluded to her age in a speech. She said later: “he got what he deserved”. Guido brings you her career highlights…